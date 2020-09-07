Saudi Court Sentence Journalist, Khashoggi’s Killers To 20 Years Imprisonment 

The Riyadh Criminal Court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five killers of Jamal Khashoggi, an author and columnist with Washington Post to 20 years imprisonment.

Khashoggi who was also the General Manager and editor-in-chief of Al-Arab News Channel who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 by agents of the Saudi government.

The Court on Monday in its verdict against the eight Saudi nationals ordered a seven year jail terms to two others while another defendant received 10 year sentence.



This brings an end to the case of Khashoggi started in 2018, immediately after he was murdered.



Saudi initially tried 11 people in December of last year, sentencing five to death and ordering three others to serve lengthy prison terms for attempting to cover up the crime.

The 59 year old Khashoggi was a United States, US, based journalist and critics of the Saudi Arabia’s government.

As an outstanding Saudi journalist, he covered major stories, including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the rise of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, for various Saudi news organisations.



Following his nature of stories and strong criticism of the Saudi government, he went into self-imposed exile in the US in 2017.

From there, he wrote a monthly column in The Washington Post in which he criticised the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler.