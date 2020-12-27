Saudi Sets 18 Years As Minimum Age For Marriage

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Justice has banned the underage marriages in the Country.



The Country has set 18 years as the minimum age for marriage.



Vanguard reported that the Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Walid Al-Samaani, issued the new directive in a circular sent to all the courts in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to PremiumTimes, child marriages are commonplace in Saudi Arabia with one in seven girls marrying before the age of 18. But, Saudi Arabia’s justice minister is changing things up.