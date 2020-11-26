Save Nigeria Now, Wike Tells Buhari

By Onwuka Gerald

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against setting the country on fire; advised him to listen and address the demands of Nigerians before it becomes too late.

The governor’s comment comes two days after the Federal government held a meeting with the nation’s South-South leaders.

Leaders from the South-South region in the meeting requested for complete overhaul of Nigeria, one that is also abreast to what true Federalism represents.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Governor Wike stated “We have to understand in this country the essence of political leadership; added that it is key to what true democracy represents.

“The ability to implement political will in satisfying the peoples’ desires is a serious issue.

“I don’t want to dabble into the issue of distrust in government. People overtime have talked about such issues, they are doubtful if anything good will emanate from all this dialogue. Well I don’t agree with that.

“My believe is that that if the president does not act now considering the opportunities he has of doing so, then am afraid he will be putting Nigeria on fire”, he added.