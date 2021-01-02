SCANDAL: Twitter Reacts As Another Lady Exposes Dangote’s Buttocks In Viral Video

By Seun Adeuyi

Another lady has taken to her Instagram page to post a video of Aliko Dangote’s buttocks.

The woman, using the handle, Allarounda1 posted a video of herself and the Nigerian Billionaire and Business Magnate, on a couch inside what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

TheBreakingTimes could not ascertain which country the yacht was sailing when the mistress shot the video, but it showed Dangote drap himself in an orange blanket while fiddling with his mobile phone amidst clearly exposed buttocks.

The lady also tagged @Iambealewis, who had earlier exposed her relationship with Dangote and accused him of breaking her heart.

She also posted pictures of Dangote alighting from a luxury plane in a private hanger.

The lady later deleted the posts she made around 10:00 p.m., claiming she had been flooded with requests from bloggers to comment further on her affairs with Dangote.

In follow up updates, the lady dismissed claims that she took her affairs with Dangote to social media to chase undue fame, saying she was trying to clean Dangote’s name from the mess earlier created by Bea Lewis.

Below are Twitter reactions:

@aproko_doctor: “I never believed the day would come where Dangote’s bumbum would be the topic of discussion.”

I never believed the day would come where Dangote's bumbum would be the topic of discussion — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) January 2, 2021

@General_Oluchi: “Jokes aside. It takes a high level of trust for a man like Dangote to bare himself so freely around a woman, and in return, she betrayed his trust by sharing his nakedness online. That’s not fair, and totally unnecessary. We can do better.”

Jokes aside. It takes a high level of trust for a man like Dangote to bare himself so freely around a woman, and in return, she betrayed his trust by sharing his nakedness online. That’s not fair, and totally unnecessary. We can do better. — Major Gen. OLUCHI⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) January 2, 2021

@Letter_to_jack: “She took that ass picture without Dangote’s knowledge from the look of it. She kept it for a day like this. Omo fear women.”

She took that ass picture without Dangote’s knowledge from the look of it.



She kept it for a day like this. Omo fear women — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 2, 2021

@Letter_to_Jack: “That babe did Dangote dirty by posting his nyash, but world people are not even outraged. Cant wait for when tables will turn in the near future and they’ll start sending emails to the guys place of work and school.”

That babe did Dangote dirty by posting his nyash, but world people are not even outraged.



Cant wait for when tables will turn in the near future and they’ll start sending emails to the guys place of work and school. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 2, 2021

@Letter_to_Jack: “The Arewa wildlings aren’t outraged about Dangote’s nyash in the open??? These hoodlums made a woman apologize for a photoshoot but won’t make a sound against Dangote?? Haha”

The Arewa wildlings aren’t outraged about Dangote’s nyash in the open??? These hoodlums made a woman apologize for a photoshoot but won’t make a sound against Dangote??



Haha — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 2, 2021