SCANDAL: Idris ABDULKAREEM dragged to police over alleged violence, threat to life

Popular hip-hop musician, Idris Abdul-Kareem, has been dragged to Area ‘F’ Police Command for allegedly beating up his landlord.



The suspect who was invited by the Area commander, Akinbayo Olasoji following a complaint of alleged assault by his landlord, Mr. Oladipo Abimbola, was also accused of alleged fraud and drug use.

The confrontation that led to his landlord’s action occurred on January 3, 2020, at Valley View Estate, Ikeja after the landlord instructed Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company officials to disconnect Idris’s line due to indebtedness following accumulated electricity bills to the tune of N535, 000.

It was gathered that Idris, was said to have allegedly forced his way into his landlord’s home, beating and strangling him for reporting him to IKEDC.

The landlord claimed that he rented the apartment to Abdul-Kareem’s wife and not him.

According to him, “Abdul-Kareem’s wife rented my apartment and not her husband.”

He also claimed that Abdul-Kareem is an anti-social and dangerous person who constantly owes him rent and would stop at nothing to carry out a threat to his life.

Although Abdul-Kareem admitted to warning his landlord, he, however, accused him of sexually harassing his wife in his absence.

He also claimed that the landlord had violated their privacy several times in the past by encroaching on their side of the compound without permission.

He said his landlord had once been arrested for a case of sexual harassment against another female tenant in the past.

It was, however, gathered that police have extended invitations to witnesses to aid their investigation.