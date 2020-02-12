School proprietor arrested in Delta for allegedly raping corps member

The Police in Delta state have arrested a school proprietor in the state for allegedly raping a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in his house.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed, said the command apprehended Michael Anigholor, owner of Grace Life International School, Oghara-Efe in Ethiope East Local government area, after a female youth corps member reported the case.

The police boss said the suspect allegedly took advantage of the youth corps member when she reported at the school for her primary assignment.

On 14/01/2020 at about 1100hrs, the complainant, a Youth Corper posted to Grace Life International School, Oghata-Efe alleged that on 9th January 2020, she went to report at the school for her primary assignment. After her documentation, the suspect Michael Anigholor, who is the proprietor, took her to his house in Sapele and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.” CP Mohammed said

The police boss added that the suspect has been charged to court with charge sheet No. MS/MUSC/02c/2020.