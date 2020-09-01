School Resumption: Osun Govt Says Schools Will Reopen By September 21

Osun State Government has announced and fixed September 21 to be resumption date for schools in the state that were shut down as measures to contain spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The revelation was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic, Mrs. Funke Egbemode in Oshogbo, on Tuesday.

According to her, “COVID-19 guidelines will continue being brought up by various stakeholders, which would not be contradiction to one set up by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The Government has successfully accessed risk associated with reopening of schools in the state. After that, they said schools will resume in September 21 for third term session expected to end October 30, 2020.

She said also that the schools in Osun state will resume in Phases, and expected to take effect from September 21.

“A new academic session will commence November 9, as this was initiated to help make grounds lost as result of the compulsory COVID-19 break”, she confirmed.

“To accommodate the Christmas break, schools will be on brief break from December 24 and will resume January 4, 2021, adding that February 1 will be the date for second term resumption and will end April 9, 2021”, she stated.

“Also, third term session will start April 26 and end July 23, 2021.

She further said Tertiary institution will also reopen September 21 alongside Primary and Secondary educations.