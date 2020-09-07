Schools In Ogun State To Resume September 21, 2020

The Ogun State Government on Monday said schools in the state can resume academic activities from September 21, 2020.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Kunle Somorin, he disclosed that for the primary and secondary schools duration of their stay in school had been reduced to three hours.



He added that school resumption for other levels will however be in phases.

Early child care development and education classes three to five years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening, he said.

The statement reads;

“This second phase of the reopening of schools is extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

“While the primary one to primary three pupils will resume for three hours between 8.00 am and 11.00 am, primary four to primary six pupils will resume at 12.00 noon and close at 3.00 pm.

“Junior Secondary School one to three pupils would also be in schools between 8.00 am and 11.00 am and Senior Secondary School one to three pupils would be in the schools between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.

“Technical and vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, early child care development and education classes, three to five years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

“Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

“Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from September 21, 2020 as may be determined by their respective Management.

“It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary six students in public primary schools into JSS one of public secondary schools.

“However, primary six students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September, 2020.

“The hitherto JSS three students who have now been promoted to SS one will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.”