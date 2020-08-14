Science And Technology: Nigeria Sets Up MoU With India On Space Cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Asian country India has been signed, on grounds of a cooperation between both countries on the usage and exploration of outer space.

The signing of the MoU took place on Thursday during a virtual meeting at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in Abuja.

The India Ministry of External Affairs released a statement indicating the agreement was witnessed by Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Shri. V. Muraleedharan.

“Glad to join Hon’ble Minister Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu in the signing ceremony of India-Nigeria MoU on Space Cooperation. Nigeria is our close friend and largest trading partner in Africa. This MoU is another milestone in India-|Nigeria relations”, Muraleedharan tweeted.

The Ministry for Science and Tech has said the cooperation, in remote sensing, communications and navigations will greatly improve Nigeria in the fields of forestry, environment, agriculture, mining, watershed development and connectivity.

The statement further revealed the MoU is a sign of India and Nigeria’s willingness to make moves in space science, planetary exploration, ground stations, development of micro and mini satellites and joint Space R&D.

The Statement further informed:

“It provides for capacity building assistance by ISRO, exchange of scientific know-how, exchanges between academic institutes and joint symposiums/conferences.”

During the event, both countries further deepened the relationship, agreeing to seal a subsidiary MoU between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) on the use of Geospatial Technologies.