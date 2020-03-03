S’Court Review: Imo on the spot, Arguments

These are pressing arguments of learned wigs in the court room as at this time of reporting in quotes;

“They tendered results of 366 polling units while the judgement gave them credit of 388 polling so how did the 22 extra polling units come about”

“The number of votes cast at the election exceeded the number of accreditation by over 129,000”

“they did not achieve the constitutional required spread from what I have submitted.”

“Uzodinma’s counsel called for fresh election after declaring the election invalid. In the real sense he gets a benefit which he did not ask for. Our case differs from that of Bayelsa”

Kanu Agabi went further in a narration

“when I was a child my father will beat me to cry and also beat me to stop. My Lord please we are crying and do not treat us like my father did. I ask you set aside that judgement”

justice Tanko then proceeded to ask “if the judgement is set aside what next Kanu Agabi responded “then the Judgement of the Court of Appeal will be held.”

Damian Dodo counsel to Hope Uzodinma stepped into the ring asking the court to dismiss the application for incompetence and lack of merit.

Dodo wouldn’t let go and punched on;

“there is total lack of jurisdiction for this court to revisit its judgment of 14th January 2020 either the application as an application for review or an application for set aside this court has consistently and rightly so held that there is lack of jurisdiction to seek for appeal over its judgment.”

“There is no constitutional backing for this court to review its judgment. Therefore the decision to review is not tenable”

“The votes due to Hope Uzodinma from the 388 polling units were wrongfully excluded. “

“There is no difference between this case and Bayelsa there is no jurisdiction to review and this application falls short of that as it is a nullity”

Dodo pressed on: “The issue of complementing or inconsistent reviews does not arise and its too late in the day to seek review”

“We urge your lordship to take particular note of the fact that the Judgement of the court delivered in January 14th 2020 clearly sets aside all the decisions of the lower court in all its ramifications.”

“This is a clear pronouncement as the judgement is unambiguous”

Justice Tanko proceeded to ask the learned counsel, “are all these contained in your written arguments?” and Dodo responded, “Yes my lord and its a clean sweep”

“We urge most respectfully that our preliminary objection is obtained but will like to say this is an abuse of process”

Kanu Agabi moved on with counter argument Quoting that “the Supreme court has the power to review its judgment”. Kanu Agabi further saying, “I pray for you that God should come down from heaven”



The judges talking to each other conferring.

court goes on break.