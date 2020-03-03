S’Court Review: Update of Proceedings [PHOTOS]

Just like yesterday, the Supreme court has again come to her brim with expectant supporters of both parties forming blocks inside and outside the premises of the court.

The PDP National Working Committee(NWC) took an improved appearance the full force of their highest delegation; National Secretary, Chairman from feelers in the court room will soon arrive, the National Youth Leader and the National Publicity Secretary are making their way to the Supreme court.

Also is the cluster on the side of the APC as major party executives are trooping into the courtroom while the car park is filled to capacity and security is at top alert.

At the moment, court is in session and Kanu Agabi lead counsel to Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has asked the court to proceed and also withdrawing the written motion filed on the 28th of February.

Stepping into the court room at this time is the PDP National Chairman and Deputy National Secretary.

More details shortly….

see pictures from the courtroom.