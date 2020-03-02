S’Court Update: Ihedioha vs Uzodinma, Adjourned!

Supreme court set to review judgment on Imo governorship tussle

Court adjourns to 3rd March 2020 for hearing on the application filed by Emeka Ihedioha urging the court to set aside its judgment delivered on the 14th of January 2020, which nullified his election as Governor of Imo State.

Counsel to Mr Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi informed the court that he was served with the reply from the respondents in court today and will need time to go through it, he prayed the court for an adjournment to address the issue raised in the reply.

Legal counsels are seen filing out of the chamber and surely will be speaking to the press shortly.