Scrap BBNaija, Broadcast Programme That Will Portray Country’s Values, Tradition – Ooni Of Ife Tells Decision Makers

The reality TV show known as big brother Naija has been getting a lot of backlash from some members of the public describing it as one program that is misleading and has no meaningful contribution to the society, hence Government should discontinue it from being aired.

Joining the voices of the already heard, was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwunsi, Ojaja II who recently called for the immediate closure of the Big Brother Reality Show.

He advised bodies responsible to end the show, and instead come up with something that will benefit the citizens, youths especially.

The show according to him is a firm misrepresentation of what morality entails, he added that the show is in no way helpful to the good Nigerian youths, and at such should be scrapped.

He gave this disclosure while entertain some youths that came visiting recently. He charged the youths to with effect inculcate the needed values and norms that will be beneficial to other members of the public.

Advising the youths further, he asked them to eschew the perception that the leaders at all times must be held responsible for the fallible and dilapidating economy of the country, saying that they should instead reflect on ways to give contribution in aiding to achieve set goals and objectives.

The traditional ruler pointed out the massive number of votes gotten by the BBNaija show, which he said was even more than total number of people that voted in the last election.

He further called for an end to the programme and suggested that a more meaningful and educative oriented programme be adopted.