Scrap Boarding Schools In States Facing Security Challenges – Shehu Sani

By Adejumo Enock

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has advised the government to change some boarding school in some states facing serious security challenges to day schools.

The Senator disclosed this via his verified twitter account @ShehuSani on Saturday.

Sani said that the tragedy of GSSS Kankara, Katsina State should be a lesson to the country.

Furthermore, The Former Senator added that Chibok girls, Borno State and Dapchi in Yobe should be a lesson to the government.

“In the states facing serious security challenges,public boarding schools should be temporarily changed to day schools until the security situation improves”. He said.

