[SCREENSHOTS] Corppers on social media rejoice as they reportedly receive ‘33,000 Naira Allowee’

If the reports on social media are anything to go by, serving corps members in the National Youth Service Program, have begun receiving the recently approved increment in their monthly allowance, otherwise known as allowee.

This is coming just days after the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, revealed the monthly allowance of corp members had been increased to N33,000.

NYSC has increased allowee for real?



God be praised💃🏻💃🏻. At least Corpers go dey alright and be happy to serve💪🏽



I pray it goes frm 33k to 50k one day😉 — ✨IYAWO THICKER BODY✨👑 (@IyawoThickaBody) January 31, 2020

Guys!!!!! So the 33k is for real! Woke up to this. FG has done it again. #NYSC #allowee pic.twitter.com/QByjjltAAN — Olayemi Moses Tomi (@tomi_moses) January 31, 2020

Succeeding in Nigeria just has to be one of many miracles, cuz I tell you, nigeria is hard!!!



See how we the nysc corpers are jubilating at the 33k allowee..tells you a lot about how shit the country we are living is…

⚠️⚠️⚠️ — Falilu Ajala agba 🥂 (@Faleti_ajala) January 31, 2020

Now that allowee is 33k, your parents will expect you to save 1 million naira after NYSC.. — Mr. Coker (@CokerOluwasegun) January 31, 2020