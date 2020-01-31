[SCREENSHOTS] Corppers on social media rejoice as they reportedly receive ‘33,000 Naira Allowee’

If the reports on social media are anything to go by, serving corps members in the National Youth Service Program, have begun receiving the recently approved increment in their monthly allowance, otherwise known as allowee.
This is coming just days after the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, revealed the monthly allowance of corp members had been increased to N33,000.
