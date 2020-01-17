Second Person Dies From New Viral Pneumonia in China as Japan Confirms First Case

Chinese authorities announced a second death from a new type of pneumonia originating from the central city of Wuhan, as Japan confirmed its first case of the disease. Wuhan health authorities said late Jan. 16 that a 69-year-old man, Xiong Moumou, who became ill on Dec. 31, 2019, had died. Xiong developed inflammation in his heart and abnormal organ function and died on Jan. 15. He became the second patient to die from the illness, where authorities said 41 people contracted the new type of coronavirus—a family of virus that includes the common cold, SARS, and MERS—with five currently in serious condition. The first death occurred last week, a 61-year-old man who had other health issues. The news came hours after Japanese health officials confirmed its first patient with the new coronavirus, becoming the second infection outside of Wuhan, after Thailand reported a case earlier this week. The man, in his 30s, developed a fever and a cough while traveling in Wuhan on Jan. 3. After returning to Japan, he was hospitalized on Jan. 10 as his symptoms persisted, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare said.
Tests conducted on Jan. 14 confirmed he was carrying the same coronavirus as those infected in Wuhan. He has since been released from the hospital as his condition improved. The man, reported by local media as a Chinese national, told Japanese health officials he didn’t visit the seafood market in Wuhan linked to the pneumonia outbreak, but that he had “close contact” with at least one person with pneumonia symptoms at a place where he had stayed during his visit. The market, which also sold meat from exotic animals, has been closed since Jan. 1 for disinfecting. In Thailand on Jan. 13, health authorities confirmed a 61-year-old Chinese woman visiting from Wuhan had contracted the virus. Health officials said the woman, who came down with symptoms on Jan. 5, hadn’t visited the seafood market, but had visited a smaller market in Wuhan, where live and freshly slaughtered animals were sold.
READ Nigerians Disagree with Senator Shehu Sani who asked for Prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari (PHOTOS)