Secondary Schools In Rivers State To Reopen on Wednesday-Wike

The Rivers State Government has asked all secondary schools in the state to reopen on Wednesday August 5 to allow exit students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.



In a statement but the Commissioner for for Education, Kaniye Ebuka on Tuesday, he explained that the governor Nyesom Wike approved the development to allow the students write their examinations.

He called on all responsible school officials to ensure the maintenance of all extant COVID-19 protocols.



He said, “Following satisfactory preparation for the re-opening of schools in Rivers State, the State Governor His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, has approved the re-opening of secondary schools in the state for the purpose of allowing candidates in exit classes only to return to school and revise with their teachers and write their exit examinations.

“Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday 5th August, 2020. All responsible officers should please ensure the observance of extant COVID-19 Protocols in their schools”.