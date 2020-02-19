Secondus reveals how Imo will be ‘retrieved’ in Supreme Court

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus says there are several grounds upon which the party is relying to ‘retrieve’ its Imo State governorship ‘mandate’ from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP and its candidate in the 2019 governorship election, Emeka Ihedioha, have returned to the Supreme Court challenging its judgment which sacked Ihedioha as governor of the state and ordered the swearing in of candidate of the APC, Hope Uzodinma.

But speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Secondus said PDP was confident the apex court would review and reverse the judgement, arguing that the number of votes cast was higher than the number of accredited voters.

Secondus claimed that the Supreme Court justices were misled by the APC and its candidate, Uzodinma, adding that the verdict was allegedly fraudulently obtained.

“Both Uzodinma and the APC fraudulently misled the Supreme Court into believing that 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes they scored in the governorship election, which was held on March 9, 2019.

‘‘If the lies told the Supreme Court are allowed to stay, then the total number of votes cast at the election will be more than the total number of voters accredited for the election. This cannot stay. We do not need to set a bad precedence.

“The number of voters accredited for the election was 823,743 while the total valid votes cast was 731,485.

‘‘Therefore, the inclusion of 213,695 votes for both the APC and Uzodinma would make the number of votes cast to be more than the number of accredited number of voters for the election,’’ Secondus argued.