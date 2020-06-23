Secondus To Buhari: Nigeria Is Sliding, You Are Not In Charge

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, berated Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari of not taking charge of the critical sector of the country.

Secondus, while stating that the country has been sliding under Buhari, stressed that the ruler had shown no commitment towards rescuing the drifting economy and the security situation of the country.

He stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while receiving the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi into the PDP fold.

Recall that, Ajayi had on Sunday defected from the APC to the PDP after the relationship between him and his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu turned awry.

Seconds said Buhari should show more interest in the economy of and as well concentrate on the security of lives and property rather that playing politics of APC.

Meanwhile, Secondus while lauding Ajayi for his courageous move, assured him of equal rights within the PDP.