Secure Coding Practices: Building Resilient Software in the Digital Age

Incorporating secure coding practices is critical for building resilient software systems less susceptible to exploitation by attackers.

Programming is essential for implementing secure coding practices. It empowers developers to incorporate security controls, handle input and output securely, apply cryptographic algorithms, implement proper error handling, configure and deploy software securely, conduct security testing, and follow secure coding guidelines. By using programming effectively, developers can build software with robust security measures to mitigate potential vulnerabilities and protect against security threats.

It's important to note that becoming proficient in programming and building resilient software is an ongoing journey that requires continuous learning and practice.

Resilient software design is essential to the proper operation of an application. It helps prevent cyber attacks and malware from hindering an app’s functionality by anticipating and handling unexpected situations or inputs.

Developers can build resilient software by prioritizing security throughout development and incorporating essential measures such as input validation, effective error handling, strong authentication and authorization, and secure communication and data storage.

Input Validation

One way to build resilient software is by using input validation to ensure only correctly formatted data can enter a software system component. This will prevent malformed data from causing problems in downstream elements.

Examples of input validation include length checking (ensuring that an amount field contains only numeric characters) and format checking (for instance, guaranteeing a password confirmation field matches the original password field when entering a website).

Input validation can be done on both the client side and server side. However, the latter approach is more resilient to attacks. The most important thing is to check that the resulting data is syntactically and semantically valid. This will prevent arbitrary decisions based on invalid data, such as truncating a value to make it fit into a fixed space.

Error Handling

When something goes wrong, software should be able to recover. This is known as resilience. This can be done by ensuring that errors are not exposing sensitive information and don’t have any side effects. It can also be accomplished by providing that the error handling is defensive so that it doesn’t create more bugs.

Another way to make software resilient is to design it with idempotent operations. This means that a process should keep its external state the same if it fails once or even if it is repeated many times. For example, if you call an API to mark something as read, it should return the same value whether you call it once or 100 times.

This approach requires a robust test automation process, actionable results from testing, breadth of language support, and scalability.

Strong Authentication and Authorization

In a world where data breaches and cyber-attacks are rampant, software developers need to prioritize the security of their applications. Developers can mitigate vulnerabilities, protect sensitive information, and build software systems that users trust by implementing secure coding frameworks, conducting regular security testing, and strengthening authentication and authorization protocols.

Strong authentication is an essential element in cybersecurity and includes verification of a user’s identity with multiple factors, such as passwords and fingerprint scans. It can also include possession factors, which require a user to present a piece of physical hardware, like a phone or tablet, and inherence factors, which need users to verify their identity by presenting evidence inherent to their unique features, such as retinal pattern scans or fingerprint scans.

A feature called FORTIFY_SOURCE provides runtime protection against buffer overflow and format string vulnerabilities, common types of security weaknesses that attackers use to exploit application systems. It’s a great tool to add to your developer toolset.

Secure Communication and Data Storage

Secure data storage refers to manual and automated computing processes and technologies that safeguard stored information from unauthorized access. This may include physical protection of hardware – like computer/server hard disks and portable devices – or encryption and secure library functions that help prevent buffer overflow and format string vulnerabilities.

Additionally, it involves implementing a secure development process that focuses on security for developers, suppliers, and customers (or the organization acquiring a software product). Secure development procedures also promote communication between these roles, further protecting the app’s integrity and minimizing vulnerabilities in the software supply chain.

Regular Security Testing

Resilience verification, where testers inject adversities into the system to test how it reacts, is a critical element of product testing that should be done in all products. This will encourage developers to focus on resilience in requirements, architecture, design, and implementation. It will also help ensure they have the tools and infrastructure to address any weaknesses uncovered during resilience verification.

Summary

Prioritizing security in development, implementing secure coding frameworks, and conducting regular penetration testing and vulnerability scanning are essential to building resilient software. These techniques, coupled with a robust observability and resilience framework, can help to reduce the risk of data breaches and ensure that critical functions continue to operate as expected, even when faced with unexpected input or unforeseen circumstances.