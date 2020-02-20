Security challenges not enough for Buhari to resign — Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed says Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari will not resign because of the security challenges in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, on Thursday, the minister said the president has the mandate of Nigerians to rule until 2023.

He warned those calling for the resignation of the president and the service chiefs to be mindful of their comments.

“As I said earlier, the country is facing security challenges, and the challenges are being tackled headlong,” Lai said.

“However, there have been some red herrings in recent times, including those calling for the resignation of Mr President or the sack of the service chiefs.

“I just want to say that the government, which has provided and continues to provide the military and the security agencies with the wherewithal, believes in their ability to tackle insecurity.

“These challenges will be successfully tackled. I will, however, advise all commentators, especially political and religious leaders, to be very careful at this time not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments; comments that cash in on our religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide us.

“The kind of comments that have been attributed to some leaders, especially religious leaders, are incendiary and reckless. Leaders should be part of solutions to problems, rather than aggravating situations.

“To those asking Mr President to resign, I wish to say this: Mr President will not resign. He has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.”

In January, Enyinnaya Abaribe, senate minority leader, asked the ruler to resign over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Some senators also called for the sack of the service chiefs.

