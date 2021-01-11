Security Operatives Arrest 43 Armed Men In Oyo

By Onwuka Gerald

Men of Operation Burst in collaboration with some soldiers, arrested some armed Fulani men in the Ibarapa area of Oyo state on Monday.

The BREAKING TIMES gathered that the suspects, loaded in three buses, were apprehended by a combined security team which included soldier men.

The suspects, who were said to have stormed the area some hours after members of Amotekun carried out a raid on kidnappers’ hideouts in the area, were said to be on a revenge mission on a yet to be known cause.

Weapons such as guns, bows and arrows and ammunition were recovered from them.

An anonymous source said that each of the occupants of the three buses was holding a Dane gun but after a search was carried out, more sophisticated firearms were found concealed in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of O’dua People’s Congress in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, when contacted said his men in Ibarapa axis briefed him about the arrest.

“I was told that the Fulani men were arrested by Operation Burst and about 47 of them were arrested and guns were recovered from them”, Olumo continued.