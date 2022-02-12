Burnt Govt School Restored in Sahiwal – Sedhr Punjab Pakistan

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Sedhr Punjab Pakistan Updates ) Government school which was burnt at Chak 97/6-R Sahiwal has been restored with the special efforts of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik.

According to the details, the Government School which was burnt down in Chak 97/6R has been restored. Rehabilitation of the school has been made possible in a short span of only 11 days. New computers and chairs have been provided in the computer lab.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that the efforts of CEO Education Sahiwal Dr Muhammad Arshad in this regard are commendable.

“Protecting government property is a collective responsibility of all of us,” Deputy commissioner said.

He urged the numberdar and area leaders to play their role in protecting government property. He said that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice.