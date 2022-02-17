Good News for Low Paid Govt Employees – Sedhr Punjab

Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Data of government employees and teachers with salary less than 50,000 is being collected so that they can be subsidized every month from flour, ghee, oil, pulses on groceries and utility stores.

According to the details, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division ( PASSD ) is going to launch the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program along with National Bank as its executing commercial banking partner under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The program intends to provide targeted subsidy of Rs. 1,000 per month per family to 20 million deserving families all over Pakistan through a network of Kiryana and Utility Stores on the purchase of Atta, Ghee/Oil and Daal (Pulses) @ Rs. 22, Rs. 105 and Rs. 55/kg respectively.

Earlier, Government Servants were excluded from the social assistance programs of the PASSD but the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on 21st December, 2021 decided to include government employees with monthly salaries upto Rs. 31,500/- per month in the beneficiaries of the subsidy provided that they meet the other eligibility criteria for the program.

Currently, we are registering the families with gross household income upto Rs. 50,000/ per month as the cut-off income is expected to be revised upward. Evidently, no government servant can be registered to receive the subsidy unless the details of his monthly salary are available for the determination fo his/her eligibility.

In the light of above, institutions are requested to provide the data related to salaries of all government employees (Federal and Provincial) receiving salaries upto Rs. 50,000/- per month (gross minus compulsory deductions) in order to enable this Division to register the eligible government servants for the grant of ration subsidy under the Rashan Riayat Program. The Data may be furnished as per the following specifications.

1. Data in soft form, preferably as a Microsoft excel file.

2. Dataset must include each individual employee’s:

a. Employee Name

b. CNIC Number

c. Gross Salary

d. Compulsory Deductions