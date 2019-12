Jehovah’s Witness. They do not celebrate birthdays too. Seventh Day Adventist Church. Deeper Life. God’s Kingdom Society (GKS). Religious Society of Friends. Mountain of Fire Ministries (MFM).

A social media influencer has gone on his Twitter handle, @savndaniel saying there are churches who do not celebrate Christmas and went ahead to make a list. In his claims, about 6 churches do not celebrate Christmas, see the list below