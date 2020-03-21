See Akin Alabi Response To Twitter User Who Said “If You’re Not A Millionaire At 23, You Can Never Be Again”

Entrepreneur, Akin Alabi has shared his personal grass-to-grace story to dispel the notion that one who doesn’t make millions of money at an early age can never make it again.

According to him, he was extremely broke at 23 but was a multimillionaire in Dollars by the time he was 40.

He said this while reacting to a Twitter user, @SavvyRinu, who wrote: “Fact: If you were not a millionaire at 23, you can never be a millionaire again.”

“My friend, I understand this could be a joke but you have to understand many people would not get the joke. They can take you seriously. I was extremely broke at 23. At 40, I was a multi millionaire. IN DOLLARS,” Akin Alabi responded.

