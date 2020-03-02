See disturbing video and photos of ‘religious’ Iranians licking shrines and saying they are ‘not scared of coronavirus’

Disturbing footage has emerged showing people alleged to be Iranians disobeying warnings of health officials by kissing and licking shrines while stating they are not scared of the deadly Coronavirus.

The videos posted to social media show worshippers in Iran saying they ‘don’t care what happens’ and ‘they am not scared of coronavirus’. as they lick shrines. A child is even hailed for licking a shrine in the northern city of Qom, which has become the epicentre for the Iranian outbreak.

Iran has recorded 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths, the highest death toll of any country apart from China and religious leaders in the country have continued to reject Health Ministry warnings to close holy and religious sites to help stop the spread of infection.



Watch the video below.