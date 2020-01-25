See Kwankwaso’s reply to Ganduje’s comments

Engineer Rabiú Musa Kwankwaso has prophesied that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his allies will regret at the end of their second tenure.

The former Kano state governor and former Senator representing Kano central senatorial district, said this during a radio programme in the state.

He also claimed that Ganduje’s administration is being run on deception and falsehood.

He said this will make the governor regret at the end of his tenure.