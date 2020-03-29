See List Of Donations So Far For The Fight Against #COVID19 In Nigeria

It hasn’t been an easy fight for Nigeria during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, some Good Samaritans have come out to say Nigeria is not alone in the fight, they have contributed their time, money, and resources in order to fight the coronavirus and reduce the spread as much as possible.

The list below signed by the Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse contains notable donations by some Nigerians.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), More than 90 people have been infected by the virus at the time of this report.

Various state government across the country are announcing lockdown as one of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

From Lagos to Oyo, from Osun to Ondo and Ogun, from Benue to Kaduna, measures are being taken to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

Nigeria has recorded one death already.