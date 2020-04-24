See Loved Up FFK And Wife, Precious Dish Out #Lockdown Marital Vibes

Well renowned politician Femi-Fani Kayode and his wife, winner of the Miss United Nations (world) beauty pageant 2014, Precious Chikwendu have taken to popular social media platform, Twitter to settle their in-house playful dispute.

The COVID-19 pandemic which has led to total lockdown in some states and partial lockdown in others, has warranted that all persons except essential service providers, should stay at home.

The former Aviation Minister called out his wife and kids for depriving him of DStv, Netflix and other possible alternatives he would have resorted to keep in engaging during this lockdown period.

He tweeted:

“Why do women always have to have their way?🤒Can someone tell Mama Lotanna that LOCKDOWN does not mean SHOWDOWN! She &the kids have all ganged up against me! I’m all alone! They’ve taken over @netflix, @DStvNg & EVERYTHING else in my space! Nothing for me! Someone pls save me!🤪”

The mother of four had her fair share of complaints as she insisted that she was being marginalized as the only lady of the house.

“Oga this is not nice🙄I’m the only lady in this midst of 5 strong men, im completely marginalized 😂🤣apparently I now behave like you all so “na we-we”.” She replied.

FFK could not help but call for “restructuring” as a way of striking the balance to avoid marginalization.

“I hear you madame! No marginalisation or subjugation is allowed in this house and no hegemony! We must restructure! 🤣😂🤣” he tweeted again.

In what appears to be the final blow of the romantic dispute, the beauty queen stated that she wasn’t buying into her husband’s supposed idea of “restructuring”.

She tweeted:

“Nwokeoma if your restructuring means more babies,then I’m sorry I have to agitate for my right of self determination”

FFK briefly reminded her that there was no escape route for her as everyone is mandated to stay at home.

“Chaiii…no escape for you. You are under LOCKDOWN remember????”

Mr Femi Fani-Kayode who has occasionally divided views amongst Nigerians, and his wife have four children (Lotanna Oluwafemi, Ikenna Okunnade, Jidenna Olumide and Tobenna Oluwanifemi) who are all boys. The last three are triplets who were born on Precious’ Birthday.