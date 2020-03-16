See Photo Of A Young Couple That Allegedly Died In The Abule-Ado Explosion

Residents of Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos were in the early hours of Sunday thrown into mourning following a fire incident that happened in the area.

According to @victornkemjika, a twitter user, among those who died in the incident is a young couple.

While the name of the woman is Chisom, her husband’s name was not mentioned in the tweet.

Mourning the loss of the young couple, @victonkenjika who seem to be closer to the woman than the husband wrote:

“The number of people who died in the Explosion this morning will look like statistics until you have a friend or family member in the number , I’m so pained tonight. Nigeria would test your strength , RIP Chisom and RIP to your husband too 😭😭😭😭😭😭 “