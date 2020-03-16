See Photos of New House Nigerian Female Footballer Built For Her Mum

It is a well known fact that being a professional footballer can be very lucrative. Most Nigerians abroad who have taken their footballing career to a professional level have been rewarded handsomely and they do not hesitate to give back to their families and localities where they hail from.

Francisca Ordega, who plays for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Women’s Super League is the latest footballer to hit the headlines for the right reasons. The Gboko (Benue State) indigene has revealed that she built her mum a house.

She took to Twitter to shower praises on her mum and reveal photos of the new house.

The Super Falcons’ Player tweeted:

“Congratulations Mother…enjoy your new home…love you so much sweetheart….you are the best Mum in the world…you deserve the best….I know you are proud of me….now I can marry in peace.”