See Reactions To Reports of Army Suspending Voluntary Retirement of Soldiers

There are reports making rounds that the Nigerian Army has suspended approvals for voluntary retirement requests from soldiers saying that the rate at which applications to quit service were flooding its headquarters lately was “disheartening”.

It was gathered that the soldiers are reportedly giving up on war against insurgency due to poor equipment supplies and perceived “lack of empathy from top commanders.”

It is also being reported that the soldiers’ morale and hope has waned drastically and this has contributed to the massive increase in request to quit service.

A Twitter user who claims to be a soldier shared:

“It not fake new o, As at 1st quarter 2019, about 6000 applications for voluntary discharge were pending approval, out of which Buratai approved only 300.

“More and more applications are still coming in… Some soldiers are even absconding with approvals sef.”

A lot of Nigerians have taken to social media to react to this latest report.

See some of them below:

…especially when I know the part of the country I'm from.



Bro, I don try… Make those rehabilitated repented Bokos complete the rest. — Officer Bone👮 (@uchburg_fg) April 6, 2020

😂 please o…

Nigerian youths should not give up yet o… let's hand over the baton to those who are willing and able to carry on the fight. All hands on deck to save 9ja.



It's disheartening man. — Officer Bone👮 (@uchburg_fg) April 6, 2020

Do you think those soldiers serving under General Adeniyi will wait after the humiliation of their commander.



The mass retirement is because of the way General Adeniyi was humiliated. — EasternLeopard (@LeopardEastern) April 6, 2020

Apart from the national unity and pride(hosting of international events and fewer denials of citizenship), economy, financial reputation, regional pride(ECOWAS and AU) ..all of which Buhari and his dumb travellers have destroyed.. behold..the Nigerian Army pride has GONE also! — BaronKings🇳🇬 (@Ezbaronkings) April 6, 2020

The reasons soldiers want to quit from the military are not far from the reasons healthcare professionals are quitting Nigeria to countries that provide resources and conducive working conditions. — David Eboh (@DavidEboh5) April 6, 2020

You just nailed it. It's not entirely about weapon, Nigeria got more than what Chad has but of what good is our arsenal when you are being fed with bad intelligence? Have you seen the movie "Midway"? Weapons alone doesn't win battle, credible intel plays a major role. — Abolaji Awoye (@the_favouredson) April 6, 2020

Indeed, everything that reflects how the leadership has failed is fake news.



Tell that to the gullible Nigerians…..I have friends in the military, and it's true, many of them want out of this situation. — ℜ𝔬𝔪𝔢𝔬-𝔖𝔦𝔢𝔯𝔯𝔞-𝔚𝔥𝔦𝔰𝔨𝔢𝔶 (@Mcbussy) April 6, 2020

They should allow them since they can supply them with the weapon needed to fight the insurgency. For God's sake this are people son, brothers, husband and father and even some peoples hope for tomorrow. Pls Nigeria government should allow them if they wont stop the trade…. — vinno (@Vin_truth) April 6, 2020