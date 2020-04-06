0 comments

See Reactions To Reports of Army Suspending Voluntary Retirement of Soldiers

There are reports making rounds that the Nigerian Army has suspended approvals for voluntary retirement requests from soldiers saying that the rate at which applications to quit service were flooding its headquarters lately was “disheartening”.

It was gathered that the soldiers are reportedly giving up on war against insurgency due to poor equipment supplies and perceived “lack of empathy from top commanders.”

It is also being reported that the soldiers’ morale and hope has waned drastically and this has contributed to the massive increase in request to quit service.

A Twitter user who claims to be a soldier shared:

“It not fake new o, As at 1st quarter 2019, about 6000 applications for voluntary discharge were pending approval, out of which Buratai approved only 300.

“More and more applications are still coming in… Some soldiers are even absconding with approvals sef.”

A lot of Nigerians have taken to social media to react to this latest report.

See some of them below:

