See where fighting has landed me — Suspect laments

A 20-year-old woman, Opeyemi Abidemi, who the police in Lagos announced on Sunday that they arrested for allegedly killing a 47-year-old woman at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, has claimed that she was not directly responsible for the woman’s death.

Abidemi had allegedly beaten up the woman, Abosede Bello, to death during a quarrel between the two of them.

The police said that the duo of Afeez Olonade and Femi Olasunde had reported the matter of the dead woman at the Elemoro police station on Friday February 28, 2020.

The police said that on that fateful day, both complainants, residents of No. 2, Ado Road, Ajah, had reported at about 10am at the station that on Thursday February 27, 2020 at about 6pm at Aiyeteju-Ofiran town, Ibeju Lekki, Abidemi had a fight with Bello.

They alleged that during the scuffle, Bello slumped and was rushed to the Akodo General Hospital, where she died the next day. Abidemi was promptly arrested.

But the suspect, who has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), Yaba, has pleaded that she had no intention of killing Bello. She said she only had a minor quarrel with her neighbour.

“I was shocked when I heard the next day that the woman had died. I did not hit her with anything. She just slumped and was rushed to the hospital. I regret ever fighting with her now. See where it has landed me,” she added.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Abidemi would be charged to court at the end of investigation.