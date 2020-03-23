Seek Ye First The Economic Kingdom

In 2018 before I moved out of my old apartment in Bariga, I had a neighbour who had a child with learning difficulties. Korede must have been 7 or 8 years old, but he could barely communicate at toddler level. He also had a raft of health problems and he was rarely seen without his mom lurking nearby, ready to give him a new dose of medicine or change his diaper. The kid was clearly in pain a lot of the time, and it wasn’t hard to tell how much of an emotional toll it took on his two siblings and his parents – an electrician and a petty trader – who were themselves just getting by.

Late one night in February, I heard a loud, frantic knock on my door. It was another neighbour asking me to help rush Korede to the hospital because he was apparently dying. I floored it there with a couple of neighbours and his screaming mom holding his limp body. After five minutes of adrenaline shots and defibrillators, the doctor pronounced him dead. The hospital wouldn’t accept the body, so we had to make a very grim journey back home with a dead child and his wailing mother in the back seat.

Being Muslims, they decided to bury him at sunrise, and they got back to the house before 8AM. I had a day off at work, so I decided to visit them around 9AM to offer my condolences. Amidst the grimness, I was hoping to offer a few words of encouragement to Korede’s dad in private but I did not see him there. I asked where he was and I struggled to stifle the gasp when they told me.

He had gone to work.

It’s the Economics, Stupid

I started this column with that story to provide some context for understanding exactly how that elusive creature called “the average Nigerian” really thinks. Who and what is this person? Where do they live? What do their families look like? How much do they earn? What makes them tick? How can their behaviour be influenced or altered? What is the most effective way to connect with them intellectually and emotionally? Why are they where they are? Can their situation change? If so, who will play a driving role?

It has never been as important as now for us to answer these questions because the COVID-19 pandemic has given a new life-and-death significance to the day-to-day choices made by this person, for the roughly 8 percent of Nigerians with a monthly income of N60,000 and above. We now need things from this person that no one has ever asked of them before, and we need those things across board with uniform adherence. This requires a level of social cohesion and class-transcendent societal purpose that simply does not yet exist. What on earth are we going to do?

Clearly, this person has no intention of staying at home to endure literal hunger while there is money to be made out on the streets. However, by coming out and going about their business, they are putting people at risk – including people outside their immediate environment and secondary contacts. Apart from the logistical difficulty of enforcing strict movement restriction anywhere in urban Nigeria though, the fact remains that there are millions of this person in Nigeria, each one needing to earn their literal daily bread and feed their families. If they come out, they will probably die. If they stay in, they will definitely die. It is a classic unsolvable problem.

When this is pointed out, the middle class Nigerian reply that comes back typically goes along the lines of “Well if they don’t stay indoors, and they catch the coronavirus and die, then who will feed their families?” The inference of this message and its many variations is that the vast Nigerian underclass is made up of fundamentally stupid, unreasoning or illogical people – and us comfy middle class Twitter users get to make that judgment. Which brings us back to Korede whom I mentioned at the start.

Korede’s dad had a hard life. He watched his youngest child do nothing but suffer through 8 years of life, without so much as hearing the kid say “Dada” once. While dealing with the trauma of taking care of an enfeebled child in constant pain, he also had to take care of a wife and two other children from his irregular income as a self-employed electrician. More than a few times, his share of the compound’s electricity bill went unpaid, and I quietly covered it so that we would not get disconnected. He then got to watch his young child die after years of suffering, and buried him barely 6 hours later. And what did he do next?

He went to work.

The “average Nigerian” is prepared to go through things that we would find unconscionable just to provide food for their families. The fear of hunger, starvation and deprivation is a much more potent behavioural modifier for this person than anything else save the wrath of God himself. For us, the painful death of a lastborn child would be the end of our world, or at the very least an extended leave of absence from work. For him, it’s Tuesday. If you tell this fellow to stay indoors and endure hunger because of a virus from China, he will respectfully allow you finish speaking turenchi, then he will buy himself a N30 portion of agbo-jedi, say a prayer to whatever god he believes in, and leave the house to look for his daily bread.

You have to offer him something more than fear of an abstract concept. He already has fear of poverty – which is a very real concept to him – as a very potent motivator. Compared to the poverty and hunger threatening his family, what is a coronavirus? Nothing some agbo-jedi and divine intervention can’t handle, that’s for sure. Recognising this reality about this person and the reality of our interlinked destinies in these pandemic times, our behaviour and social consciousness must therefore change in one very important way.

We are not “Nigeria” – They are

While engaging in the conversation about the proposed total lockdown of the largest third world city on the planet, something that quickly becomes apparent is just how far out of touch many of us are with respect to what Nigeria is and how Nigerians live. Those of us who live in the leafier parts of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt often make the cardinal error of using our experiences as a proxy for what the “Nigerian” experience is. We always forget as I mentioned earlier, that we are at best a miserly 8 percent of Nigeria’s population – an extremely small minority. Everything we think we know about Nigeria – what our houses look like, what diet we eat, what social norms we have, what religious beliefs we hold – we actually don’t.

What we are in fact, is a tiny oasis of wealthy, western-style civilisation that is as difficult to break into as it is easy to fall out of. The rest of the country – the vast majority of the country – has no idea what we are talking about when we put out our self-important tweets filled with buzzwords like “aggressive measures,” “immediate lockdown,” and “flatten the curve.” When we talk about “regular handwashing under running water,” a significant percentage of the population is visually unfamiliar with the concept of pipe-borne water coming out of a device called a “tap.”

What really makes up “Nigeria” has little in common with us. Most of Nigeria is rural and agrarian, and the urban parts generally have a lot more in common with Itire and Lawanson than with Osapa or Lokogoma. We are not the standard by which Nigeria is to be measured, and we should not deceive ourselves about this. At the very best, we are a group of outliers. We should recognise Nigeria as primarily the domain of Daddy Korede and engage with it accordingly.

The so-called “bottom of the pyramid” market segment that makes up the vast majority of Nigeria’s population is more than just an opportunity for tech and finance types from the middle class to carry out business experiments from a safe distance. They are real people with a measure of group consciousness, long memories and a significant amount of historically-justified skepticism about our efforts to engage with them. On a micro and macro level, we have a history of treating them like disposable commodities, which feeds their distrust.

It would have registered in more than a few minds that barely a few weeks after wooing these very people using buzzwords like “financial inclusion” and “easing business,” the tech community immediately retreated into its middle class comfort zone at the first sign of turbulence. The COVID-19 crisis could have presented a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the possibilities of tech to Iya Ruka at Oyingbo Market, for example enabling her to sell her yams and earn a living during this period while abiding by social distancing guidelines. Instead, Tech NG only wants to know why Iya Ruka is putting them at risk by not staying inside her house.

At times like these, the nature of interactions across social classes is what leaves the strongest impression in the minds of the participants. While the middle class tech dudebro quickly forgets that he has spent several months trying to convince Iya Ruka to trust him with her entire financial life and quickly throws her under the bus to protect himself, the Iya Ruka demographic will not forget that under all the education and affected sophistication and buzzwords, the Nigerian middle classes are only about themselves. This worsens the existing schism and lays the basis for further dislocation across classes.

In dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, it is important that we understand these key lesson about inter-class relations – the middle class must offer more carrot and less stick, because the only stick most Nigerians really fear is poverty; and the middle class must learn to engage humbly, transparently and in good faith with the “average Nigerian.” When the knowledge, skills and capital of the middle class are finally in tandem with the numbers and energy of everyone else, this will be the long-awaited critical mass for fundamental change to occur in Nigeria.