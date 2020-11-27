Sen. Okorocha Cautions Against Criminalising #EndSARS Protesters

By Adejumo Enock

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has cautioned against seeing #EndSARS protest as a criminal activity.

The Former Governor of Imo State made this disclosure when he paid Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a courtesy visit at the State House in Marina on Thursday.

Lagos State Government quoted Okorocha’s statement against “demonising the youths who led the protest”

The Statement which was entitled, “EndSARS protests: Okorocha salutes Sanwo-Olu’s Leadership, courage” added that there was no reason to criminalise the protesters in spite the violence that trailed their demonstration.

Rochas added that the EndSARS protesters demands were in good faith and also a call on the Nigerian leaders to embrace them as caring fathers.

Similarly, the Senator condemned the violence that arouse as a result of the protest adding that the destruction of public assets has robbed the future generations of inheritance that are valuable.

Furthermore, Okorocha noted that the protest is a lesson for all, as everyone must take the advantage of the outcome to rebuild and reunite Nigeria. He added that “I had no doubt that Lagos will come out stronger than it used to be, given Sanwo-Olu’s exemplary leadership in handling the issue”