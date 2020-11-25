Senate Challenges Pantami On Use Of Phone For Ransom

By Adejumo Enock

The Senate House had mandated its committees on Legislative Compliance and Communication to tackle Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy over its resolutions on insecurity and use of telephone to negotiate for ranson across the country.

The Senate took this decision following a motion moved by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba South, citing under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate rules.

He said the rate at which insecurity is ravaging Nigeria is vast and has reached a melting point as the unfortunate development had led to kidnapping, Banditry, armed robbery, assassination and other criminal activities in the country.

While laying emphasis on the people this menace has affected, Bwacha said, the Nasarawa State APC Chairman and other affected people’s cases are still fresh in our memories, adding that the whereabouts of the recently abducted Chinese Man in Nigeria is still unknown.

While speaking, the Senator said “It is only in Nigeria that communication facilities can be used without a biometric process, no valid identification of passport details (in the case of foreigners) in place to check abuse.” Adding that in Nigeria, kidnappers now negotiate for random on the telephone and get away with it.

“How can we be so negligent and insensitive to the safety and security of citizens?”, He noted

He further states that “Senate is concerned that the confidence between the protected and the protector is being increasingly eroded resulting in the breakdown of law and order as demonstrated in the #EndSARS protest which was subsequently hijacked by miscreants.

Similarly, the Senator notes that political permutations across the landscape are attracting politicians to recruit criminals for the purpose of destabilising the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“These evil intents can be easily achieved given the poor control over communication facilities viz inability of our security apparatus and service providers to effectively manage this all-important sector,”Emmanuel said.