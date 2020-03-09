Senate commences public hearing on Social Media Bill

The Senate on Monday in Abuja commenced a public hearing on the controversial social media Bill.

The Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan arrived the venue at 11.30am after which the event was kickstarted with a rendition of the National Anthem.

Already seated are Human rights activists, heads of media organizations, Civil Society Organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), including the Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Mr Clement Nwankwo, etc.

Others include the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, Chief Executive Officers of Media Organizations, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, among others.

