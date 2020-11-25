Senate Okays Buhari’s Petition To Refund N148.14bn To Five States

By Onwuka Gerald



The Senate on Tuesday gave approval to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a refund of N148.14 billion to Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers State Governments for projects completed on behalf of the Federal Government.



The approval was consolidated by a deliberation of a report by the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts chaired by Sen. Clifford Ordia.



Sen. Ordia during his briefing said that most of the Federal highways in the beneficiary states were at a wretched state before the state governments intervened.

He continued that upon visits carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on Federal roads completed in the state; they finalized that the quality of the work is abreast with the required standard.



According to him, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Ondo states commenced highway projects execution since 2005.



Senator Ordia noted that the state governments have completed all projects and has settled all the contactors.



In another development, the Senate on Tuesday affirmed to the nomination of Barr. Benedict Umeano (Anambra – Southeast); Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo – South south); and CP. Olayinka Babatunde Balogun Rtd. (Ogun – Southwest) as members of the code of conduct Bureau (CCB).