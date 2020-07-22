Senate Passes Bill Issuing Legal Backing For Nigerian Army University

The Nigerian Senate has on Tuesday passed a bill to give legal backing to the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State. The passage of the bill follows a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Nigerian Army.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ali Ndume (APC – Borno South) said the Committee took into consideration “areas that are in conflict with other extant laws, those that have security implication and those that are ambiguous.”

According to the lawmaker, the University, with the passage of the bill into law, “would promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economical, scientific, and technological situations.”

Ndume said the Army Institution will furthee cater for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the area of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation of military policies, logistic and strategies.

Meanwhile, the Senate also moved on Tuesday to address the issue of out-of-school children by calling on the Federal Ministry of Education to intensify its sensitization and advocacy programmes; and engagement of traditional and religious scholars on the plight of Almajiris, and the need to enroll them into the universal basic education system.

The call was contained in the recommendations of the report of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary) on the need to integrate Almajiri Education morning not the Modern System of Education in Nigeria.