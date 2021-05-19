Senator Alphonsus Ubanese Accused of Kidnapping, Hiding 8 Children for Over 20 Years (VIDEO)

Alphonsus Obi Igbeke popularly known as ‘Uban’ese’, a former Senator of the Nigerian Senate has been accused by the Ekwealor family of Agbalagbo Village, Nsugbe town of Anambra East of ‘arresting’, kidnapping and withholding 8 children from seeing their families since the year 2000.

According to a BBC African Eye report that came to light a few days ago, Senator Ubanese arrested the 8 children because they playfully threw fireworks at him in 2000.

In a fit of megalomania, the Senator then sent his aides to the homes of the children to ‘arrest’ them on the grounds that they were criminals in possession of firearms.

An eyewitness stated that he saw the children been tortured by aides of the Senator.

Read the full account of events that transpired via the Facebook page of a ‘Therysa Charles, who has been at the forefront, demanding that justice must be done.

THE DISAPPEARANCE /KIDNAP OF MY LITTLE BROTHER CHINENYE CHRISTIAN EKWEALOR IN THE (YEAR 2000/2001) BY SENATOR ALPHONSUS UBANESE OBI-IGBEKE OF NNADI VILLAGE, NSUGBE.

My little brother Chinenye Christian Ekwealor of AGBALAGBO village, NSUGBE town in Anambra East Local Government, ANAMBRA STATE was born on the 15th of December 1989. He was about 10 years when this incident happened.

I came back from Onitsha and saw the door of house pulled down, the rooms where scattered, my dad and my younger sister where crying and when I asked what happened, my younger sister told me that UBANESE (SENATOR ALPHONSUS UBANESE IGBEKE) sent MBA ANA ABALU AGU AND SELIKI AJANI to arrest my younger brother chinenye because they played knockout (FIREWORKS).

The two men MBA AND SELIKI met Chinenye where he went to buy Akara that morning at EZEANWU ‘S compound in Agbalagbo village not far from our house (about 1 mile)saying it was Ubanese’s orders and the neighbor’s quickly ran to inform NKECHI(my younger sister and also Chinenye’s elder sister) what was going on between Chinenye and the two men.

Nkechi (my younger sister) had to join them in the car used in conveying them to Ubanese’s house where chinenye, another child close to his age from Ugwuasa (cannot remember his name-IFEOMA UGWUASA’S brother), OFODILE EZEAZU, EKENE EKWEALOR (known as EKENE IFENU), SUNDAY OKEKE (known as SUNDAY ANANWUDE ), Twin brothers from Umuezilo Ogwuari(EKENE and UCHE OGUGUA-the only sons of the parents as at that time. They are popularly known as Umu Ejima Chukwudi ) and OBI from umuleri but was always at Nsugbe. Nkechi said their hands were all tied behind, being beaten beyond recognition with belts, matchets by SARS/Ubanese’s Police Escorts to the point where chinenye defecated on his body.

She said the UBANESE’S mum in her memory was crying that day and was begging her son SENATOR ALPHONSUS UBANESE OBI-IGBEKE to release those children and he refused. The children were crying saying that they were accused of playing fireworks (knockouts) at the point of their arrest before being brought to SENATOR ALPHONSUS UBANESE OBI-IGBEKE’S house which they did not do and when they got to Ubanese’s house, the allegation changed to that they were shooting gun.

After several inhuman tortures by SARS/Ubanese’s Escorts at UBANESE’s house, forcing them to agree that they had guns so that they will released, CHINENYE and the other little boy from UGWUASA confessed under duress that they had guns and were ready to show them where the guns was hidden in their various houses.

MBA ANA ABALU AGU AND SELIKI AJANI all came to our houses, pull down the doors while was father was out, and my mother was with my sick grandmother in ABA village Nsugbe. While ransacking the house, somebody went to inform my father at Ikejoo house in the same Agbalagbo village and when he asked them what was going on in his compound, they (MBA ANA ABALU AGU AND SELIKI AJANI) said Chinenye told them there was a gun hidden in our house and quickly intervened that he only told them that so that they can bring him home for his parents to know where he was and what they were doing to him. And when they could not find any gun after turning upside down all our belongings, my dad asked them to leave his son alone and that a child of that age should not be tortured like that and they insisted that they had to return him to UBANESE who instructed them to go and search there various houses.

That same night, all of us went to Ubanese’s house with my both parents but were not allowed to come close to the gate.

For one week, we kept going to his house and Nwabunwanne Egenti FROM AGBALAGBO village who was Ubanese’s gate man as at that time told us that Ubanese did not want to see us and kept on telling us to come back the next day. My mum letter spoke with his wife(Alphonsus wife), also Alphonsus deceased elder brother ( IGBAGO)and deceased mother (who kept on shouting “ALIFO emegokawanu aluoo!), also his sisters and they all agreed to speak talk to him.

We also met with late OZOEMENA NWA NSUGBE who was also the mouthpiece for the abducted SUNDAY OKEKE, who happened to be one of his drummers and was the only son of his mother

Alphonsus deceased brother (IGBAGO) told us that he UBANESE said he took them to police station for interrogation and would release the little ones after interrogation. We started going to the police stations; OTUOCHA,AWKUZU SARS, ONITSHA AND AWKA POLICE STATIONS and they all said there is no record of any 10 year old boy called CHINENYE EKWEALOR’S in their list and also the other little boy from Ugwuasa.

After few months, my mum and Nkechi was able to see Ubanese and he said he did know their whereabouts and my mother told him that Chinenye’s name was not seen at any of the police stations all over our areas and Awka as well, which he responded that he did not know much apart from handing them over to the police .

His deceased elder brother ( IGBAGO) claimed and confidentially told my Mother that he believed he used the little ones for rituals and that UBANESE said if we dare challenge him, he will deal with us with his financial and political power and that he was angry that my mother once accused him of stealing my grandmother’s gold and to worsen it all, we cannot challenge him because we did not have the financial capability, and he has all the “Abuja connections” and power as a politician

Please my good people of NSUGBE, ANAMBRA EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT, ANAMBRA STATE, THE PRESIDENCY, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, MY GOOD GOVERNOR WILLI OBIANO, INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE AND COMMISIONER OF POLICE ANAMBRA STATE, HUMAN RIGHT ACTIVISTS, GOOD PEOPLE OF NIGERIA BOTH HOME AND ABROAD, help me ask his distinguished SENATOR ALPHONSUS UBANESE IGBEKE OF NNADI VILLAGE, NSUGBE, ANMABRA STATE

1. What happened to my 10-YEAR-OLD little brother Chinenye and others.

2. Who are the police men that he (UBANESE )handed over the children to?

3. Which police division are they from, so that we will go and check recorders to know their where about for over 20years now

4. Where they taken to SARS or did he used them for rituals as his late immediate brother confided in us?

5. And also what happened to EKENE EKWEALOR, SUNDAY OKEKE (the only son of the mother) I heard the mother passed on due to the heartbreak from the son’s death, UMUNEJIMA (two boys from Ogwuari-EKENE and UCHE OGUGUA), the little boy from Ugwuasa? These Nsugbe sons were accused without evidence(s), not given fair trials, not given opportunity to defend their selves and were killed unjustly and nobody has ever talked about them.

These children were all from very poor home, their parents were threatened, suppressed and was made to live in fear so as not to speak up.

I want Nigeria and the world to know what happened to those young children forcefully taken from their parents and never returned back.