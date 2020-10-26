Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Mobilises Community Leaders, Youths, Vigilance Groups In Anambra South To Take Charge Of Their Communities [PHOTOS]

As part of his moves to ensure security of lives and properties of the people of the district which commenced from Nnewi Friday, the Senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday, met with various vigilante and youth groups of Ukpor, Osumumenyi, Ezinifite and Amichi Communities as well as Community leaders.

Speaking during the meeting, Senator Ubah urged them to remain vigilant and protect lives and properties in their areas.

The senator further urged the local vigilante groups in various communities in the District to remain resolute and committed towards protection of lives and properties of their people.

He also assured them that he will always give them every necessary support that they require in the discharge of their duties

The Anambra South Senator also visited burnt police stations in the aforementioned communities to ascertain the level of damages recorded there.

He also paid a visit to the Traditional Ruler of Ukpor, His Royal Majesty Igwe Felix Chinedu Onyimmadu and the Grand Patron of Osumenyi Development Union, High Chief Bath Obidike.

During the meeting, he urged them to continue promoting peace and to help in mobilising their youths to take charge and ensure that any further attempt to destroy things are resisted in their communities, Anambra South and the State at large.

Efforts made so far by Senator Ubah have yielded positive results as no further attacks have been recorded in the Senatorial District after over ten police stations and other government offices were burnt down by people suspected to be hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Senator Ubah has been with his people since the outbreak of the crisis associated with the #EndSARS protests and has been playing active intercessory roles in ensuring a cessation to wanton destruction of properties in the communities under his Senatorial District.

