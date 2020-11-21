Senator Ndoma-Egba Loses Wife In Ondo Auto Crash

By Seun Adeuyi

Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of former Senate Leader, Senator Ndoma Egba, and seven other persons, on Thursday night lost their lives in a fatal accident that involved four vehicles.

The accident which occured near the military checkpoint along Ore-Okitipupa Road in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State, left not less than eight others critically injured.

ThisDay quoted a source to have said the vehicles involved were a commercial Toyota Avensis car, a Honda car, a truck and a Toyota Coaster bus belonging to the Sports Centre of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The late wife of the former Senate Leader, was said to be conveyed in the Toyota Coaster Bus, from Benin to Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government area of the state.

According to the source, the occupants of the ill-fated bus, were on their way to a burial programme at Igbokoda.

It was learnt that the truck first hit the two cars before pushing the coaster bus into the bush. Four persons including Amaka died in the bus, while three others died in the two cars that were first hit by the truck.

When contacted by ThisDay, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State, Mr Ahmed Hassan, confirmed the accident.

However, Hassan said that only four persons, three females and a male died in the accident.

He words: “The accident happened around 9:00pm. It involved three vehicles. Four of the occupants of the bus, died three female and one male. The accident was caused by loss of concentration and speed violation.”