Senior Iranian cleric hails Sheikh Zakzaky’s bravery against Regime

“The endurance and endeavors of Sheikh Zakzaky are a blessing from God; But, we, for our part, have a bigger obligation toward him, and I hope our authorities, with God Almighty’s assistance, can fulfill their responsibilities in this regard [to help release the cleric],” Ayatollah Javadi Amoli said in a meeting with the daughters of the jailed cleric in Qom. During the meeting, one of the daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky said his father had been under the supervision of security forces during the past four years. “Presently, my father is under high pressure and the Regime does not let him use medical services,” she said, noting that the Nigerian Government is putting pressure on Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky with support from the US and Saudi Arabia.