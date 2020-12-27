SERAP challenges Buhari, governors to disclose details of 2021 security votes

By Adejumo Enock

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to disclose proposed amount for 2021 security vote.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, in the Freedom of Information, FoI, requests dated 26 December, 2020.

SERAP also called on all state governors to explain to Nigerians measures being put in place to ensure that the proposed money is not embezzled.

According to the request, “President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors should “disclose details of proposed ‘security votes’ spending in your 2021 appropriation bills to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians, and to explain the measures your governments are putting in place to prevent the misuse and embezzlement of public funds in the name of security votes”.

“In the wake of the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and ongoing security challenges in several parts of the country, the time has come to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to secure people’s lives and property”.

Furthermore, SERAP in its request stated that, “Disclosing details of spending as security votes for 2021 would serve to engage the Nigerian people in an honest conversation about the security challenges confronting the country, and what the federal and state governments are doing to respond to them. This is a legitimate public interest matter”.