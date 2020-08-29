SERAP Condemns Reports That The Senate Will Pass Anti-Social Media Bill Once It Resumes In Sept

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned reports that “@NGRSenate is rushing to pass the anti-Social Media Bill once it resumes in September.”

The Senate had last year introduced a bill that will regulate the use of social media in Nigeria.

The sponsor of the legislation said it will curb fake news on the internet.

If the bill is passed into law, people found guilty of making false remarks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other similar media, would face three years in jail or N2 million fine.

The Bill is primed for passage by the House on their resumption from recess next month, which is September.

Reacting to the secret plot to pass the bill, SERAP, in a tweet via its Twitter handle, @SERAPNigeria, on Friday night, said “We condemn reports that @NGRSenate is rushing to pass the anti-Social Media Bill once it resumes in September.

“The bill will criminalise criticism of public officials, target individual users & crackdown on rights.

“We’ll fight to challenge this profoundly illegal bill

“Authorities can disable internet access, impose a fine, or prison sentence of 3 years or both.

“The bill is at odds with the Nigerian constitution & international human rights obligations, and will regulate and undermine citizens’ exercise of freedom of expression in the country.

“It is essential for everyone who values freedom of expression and media freedom to loudly reject and challenge this pattern of repression, and to call on the members and leadership of the Senate to immediately drop this draconian bill.”

