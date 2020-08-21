SERAP Hails NBA For Withdrawing Conference Invitation To El-Rufai

An accountability organisation, Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP), yesterday, reacted to the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to withdraw its invitation to the Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

It would be recalled that the NBA had earlier withdrawn its invitation to El-Rufai via a tweet on its official Twitter handle, following protests from some lawyers.

“The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor,” the NBA had said.

Reacting to this development, SERAP, in a tweet via its official Twitter handle, backed the decision of the NBA.

It also urged the NBA not to invite Nigerian governors until President Muhammadu Buhari obeys all outstanding court orders.

SERAP tweeted: “We welcome the decision by @NigBarAssoc to withdraw its invitation to Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai on ground of poor human rights record. We also call on NBA NOT to invite @NigeriaGov /its reps to its events until President Buhari obeys ALL outstanding court orders.”

