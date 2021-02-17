SERAP Slams Nigerian Authorities Over Niger Students’ Abduction

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has lambasted the Nigerian authorities concerning the kidnapping of students and staff of Government Science College in Kangara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Bandits stormed the school on Wednesday and kidnapped students and staff.

Reacting, SERAP, in a statement made available on Wednesday, stressed that the incident interprets that the Nigerian authorities are failing to live up to their commitments and expectations of providing safe learning atmosphere for children in the country.

The group said it will hold the government responsible if the students are not immediately released.

The statement read in parts, “Nigerian authorities must now act by locating and ensure the safe release of the students and teachers said to be abducted by armed bandits who attacked the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State. We’ll hold @NigeriaGov to account if the students are not urgently rescued.

It continued that, the perpetrators of the act must be apprehended and brought to justice. Victims must be granted access to justice.”

On his part, responding to the students abduction, President, Muhammadu Buhari dispatched security personnel to Niger State to secure release of the abducted students and staff.