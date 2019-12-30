0 comments

SERAP task Gbajabiamila to come clean on Reps member N37bn National Assembly renovation allegations

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has tasked the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to clear his name off the allegations made by a fellow house of Rep member, Hon. Akin Alabi concerning the N37 billion National Assembly renovation. Dear @femigbaja Nigerians would like you to clarify the allegation by Akin Alabi, representing Egbeda/Ona Area Federal Constituency, Oyo State that the plan to spend N37bn to renovate the National Assembly wasn’t even discussed/debated on the floor of the @HouseNGR Is it true?

