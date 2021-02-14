SERAP Threatens Legal Action, Demands Release Of #OccupyLekki Protesters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project,(SERAP) has called for the release of all protesters arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

SERAP via its official Twitter account @ SERAPNigeria on Saturday stated that it will pursue legal actions if the arrested protesters are not immediately and unconditionally released.

SERAP said, “We urge Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately and unconditionally release #EndSARS protesters detained simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. Authorities should also cease harassing people peacefully exercising their human rights”.

“The United Nations and concerned governments should press the Nigerian authorities to end the crackdown on peaceful protesters, and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained”.

Furthermore, “We’ll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released. Peaceful assembly is a fundamental right”. SERAP stated.